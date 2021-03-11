Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor boy in Nirmal district, police said on Thursday.

The child in conflict with the law (CCL), a neighbour of the girl, allegedly raped her when she was alone at her house on Wednesday, they said based on a complaint filed by the victim's parents.

A case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered and the boy was apprehended, they added.

