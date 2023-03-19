Jaipur, Mar 19 (PTI) Four youths drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Churu district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Ramsar village where the youths had gone to take bath and slipped into deep water, they said.

The police identified the deceased as Lokesh (18), Yogesh (19), Kabir (19) and Suresh (21). The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Monday, police said.

