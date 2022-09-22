Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 22 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader and spokesperson NV Subhash has said that the fourth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra, which has been initiated by Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, will conclude on Thursday.

"Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, the Minister of State for Rural Development will be the chief guest for the event. Many other BJP national leaders, executive members, and district presidents are expected. A lot of people are also expected to this semi-urban part of Rangareddy district which is close to Munugode. This will play a significant impact on the upcoming Munugode assembly byelection, " Subash told ANI.

He said Telangana BJP has decided to have padayatra at least 15-20 days every month. So far, it has covered around 48 assembly constituencies. The fifth phase will be announced soon.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained last month by the Telangana Police in the Jangaon district.

Bandi was holding a protest against the arrest of BJP workers in Hyderabad. (ANI)

