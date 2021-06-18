New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) France on Friday delivered 10 oxygen generation plants to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said the plants can make 10 Indian hospitals self-reliant in the production of oxygen.

"France today delivered 10 #oxygen generator plants to make 10 Indian hospitals oxygen #aatmanirbhar. With the peak now thankfully over, France and India are continuing to work together to build up resilience and long-term autonomy," he tweeted.

On May 2, France delivered to India 28 tonnes of ready-to-use medical supplies including eight large oxygen plants as part of the first phase of its solidarity mission.

Earlier, the French embassy said each of the high capacity plants produces 24,000 litres of oxygen per hour non-stop and can make a 250-bed Indian hospital self-reliant in oxygen for a dozen years.

As India battled a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, around 40 countries sent medical supplies including oxygen-related equipment to help it tide over the situation.

