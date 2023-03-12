Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have booked unknown persons for impersonating national vice president of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Antram Tanwar on WhatsApp and demanding money from his acquaintances.

According to a complaint filed by Tanwar, he received information on March 9 that his photo has been uploaded as the display picture of a fake WhatsApp account, police said.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Booked Mother and Her Lover in Connection With Son’s Murder in Rajkot.

“The fraudster were demanding money from my acquaintances, they called me and asked about this and then the whole matter was revealed and I moved to police”, Tanwar said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people under section 419 (cheating by impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT ACT at the Cybercrime Police Station, East, on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Raped by Unidentified Person in Field in Bareilly.

''The case is being investigated and the accused will be arrested soon”, Inspector Surender Singh said.

In a similar incident, police on Saturday booked unknown persons for impersonating the personal security officer (PSO) of Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on WhatsApp and demanding money from his acquaintances.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)