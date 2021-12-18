Nagpur, Dec 18 (PTI) Two unidentified men duped a medical equipment dealer here of around Rs 19 lakh by posing as Army officers, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Farmer Under Debt Burden Kills Wife, Dies by Suicide in Etawah.

Nagnath Kawathekar, proprietor of R S Meditech in Dharampeth area, received messages and calls from two men who identified themselves as `Major Kuldeep Singh' and `Major Manjit Singh' earlier this month, said a police official.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Boy in Jaipur, Search On for Teen.

The duo told him that the Cantonment hospital here needed an ECG machine, but to secure the order he would need to pay a security deposit.

Accordingly, Kawathelkar deposited Rs 18.83 lakh in two bank accounts, after which the duo switched off their mobile phones and could not be contacted, he told police.

A case of cheating was registered at Sitabuldi police station and probe was on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)