Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) In a fresh scam, fraudsters used a malicious app named 'PM Kisan Yojna,' and targeted UPI users and stole money, Tamil Nadu police said on Saturday and advised people to use only official apps and websites for financial transactions.

Investigations into unauthorised debits through PhonePe revealed the use of a malicious app named 'PM Kisan Yojna,' and this app was distributed via multiple channels, including WhatsApp and gained control over user's SMS and device permissions.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad By-Election: With Congress General Secretary's Poll Victory, All 3 Members of Nehru-Gandhi Family Now in Parliament.

"The fraudsters intercept SMS traffic and use it to manipulate UPI applications. They use the intercepted data to register devices on UPI platforms, enabling unauthorized transactions. It also collects sensitive personal data, such as name, Aadhaar number, PAN, and date of birth, through a web form," state headquarters of cyber crime wing said here in a statement.

"This sophisticated method of attack has caused financial and emotional distress to several individuals, with the scammers exploiting the trust associated with government benefit schemes and urgency."

Also Read | Assam Assembly By-Elections Results 2024: NDA Set to Sweep All 5 Seats in Bypolls.

Multiple incidents of unauthorised bank transactions through UPI applications, particularly PhonePe, have been reported recently. In the month of November 2024, around 7 complaints have been registered in Tamil Nadu through National Cyber Crime Reporting portal. "Victims have reported unexpected deductions from their bank accounts without their knowledge or consent via PhonePe.

Upon investigation, it has been discovered that in all reported cases, the deducted amounts were transferred exclusively to Amazon Pay," the official release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)