Margao (Goa) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar alleged that the fraudulent mindset of the BJP government in the state of making a business out of people's sickness is keeping plasma donors away.

"The fraudulent mindset of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to make business of people's sickness is keeping away the recovered Covid patients from coming forward to donate their plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane who is looting the people must remember that he will have to answer to almighty one day," said GPCC president Girish Chodankar in a press statement.

It is shocking that the government is providing ventilators, plasma and remdesivir medicines to the private hospitals in Goa who in turn charge lakhs of rupees from the patients for the same. The BJP government has deliberately not done capping on the healthcare fees and charges in private hospitals with a sole intention of making fortunes by receiving commissions from private hospitals. The private hospitals are charging whatever they feel with no control from the government, the press statement read.

The press statement of the GPCC president further read, "The Chief Minister and Health Minister have already witnessed the 'Act of God on Frauds' in the past, specially with cunning politicians with dictatorial style of functioning. When someone plays with the lives and sentiments of innocents, not only that person but the others also has to repay for the misdeeds. Goa CM and Health Minister must remember that their misdeeds will have to be answered in one way or the other."

The press conference of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane yesterday made it clear that he has the hidden agenda of privatising the South Goa District Hospital. The Congress Party will go all out to oppose any such move from the most corrupt Health Minister of Goa, it said.

The Health Minister while admitting that all hospitals including private hospitals serving Covid patients are full, has maintained a conspicuous silence on making the South Goa District Hospital fully functional, stated Girish Chodankar while demanding that the entire hospital must be made functional immediately.

"The BJP government has completely failed in management of Covid situation in Goa. Time is passing by with huge spike in positive cases. If government fails to take pro-active steps now, Congress party will launch aggressive statewide agitation for which the BJP government will be responsible." the press statement added. (ANI)

