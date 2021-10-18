Panaji, Oct 18 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday informed the Assembly that his government's free water supply scheme had benefited 56 per cent consumers.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event LIVE News Updates: New MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched.

The scheme, in which household gets 16,000 litres of water free per month, was started from September 1 this year.

Also Read | Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind Greets Nation on Auspicious Occasion, Asks to Take Inspiration from Prophet Muhammad’s Life.

Addressing the House during passing of Demands for Grants of Rs 775 crore, Sawant said the government was working on the lines of 'save water for free water'.

Speaking about the finances of the state, the CM said Goa had borrowed Rs 1,100 crore till date against a limit of Rs 3,200 crore, adding that the state had received Rs 97.66 crore of special assistance during the current financial year, while projects of Rs 37 crore had been sent to the Central government for approval.

He also said it had reduced the interest on loans it had taken from 13 per cent to 8 per cent, adding that his government was moving forward with social security initiatives, while subsidies for all schemes had been paid in time.

"Around 90 per cent of bills raised till June, 2021 by various departments, government run corporations have been paid. The Centre has approved Rs 300 crore to commemorate 60 years of Goa's Liberation, of which Rs 100 crore has been received by the state," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)