Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): A 333-km long Freedom awareness run from Kochi to Ezhimala, organised by the INS Venduruthy was concluded on Friday.

According to the statement issued by the Indian Navy, the team consisted of six athletes which were led by Cdr Amit Kumar Sharma.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By 22-Year-Old Man in Thane’s Bhayandar; Accused Arrested.

The run was flagged off by Vice Admiral AK Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC from Naval Base in Kochi on September 21.

The aim of this intercity run was to commemorate 75 years of Independence (Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav) and to promote Fit Indian Movement and Tribute to the COVID warriors.

Also Read | TS EdCET 2021 Result Declared At edcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Rank Card.

The athletes also visited various NCC-affiliated Colleges and Institutions enroute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)