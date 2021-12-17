New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday that freedom was one of the essential prerequisites for practising serious and meaningful journalism.

Addressing a function after presenting the ‘Keraleeyam-V K Madhavan Kutty Puraskaram-2020', Naidu urged the media to engage more proactively in advocacy, protection of rights of the downtrodden and powerless, and in uncovering illegal and corrupt practises.

"Ultimately, it should function without fear or favour," the vice president said.

Observing that journalism becomes the third eye of the citizens, he said it should constructively criticise the actions of the government with evidence, facts, and insightful research.

"Only when investigative journalism is free of bias and partisanship can the media live up to its reputation as a fourth estate," he said.

Urging the media to shun sensationalism by only highlighting disturbance and disruption in Parliament, Naidu said the media should give prominence to good performance of MPs, who attend the House regularly and participate in debates by providing constructive suggestions to the government.

Observing that autonomy and neutrality are equally important, the vice president said a media house would eventually end up losing its loyal readers or viewers if it was not autonomous.

"Hence, freedom is one of the essential prerequisites for practising serious and meaningful journalism," he added.

