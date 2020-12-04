Puducherry Dec 4 (PTI) Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain will be on a two-day visit to Chennai on December 7 and 8.

The Ambassador`s visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between France and Tamil Nadu in the field of economy, a press release from the French Embassy in New Delhi said here on Friday.

Lenain would hold talks with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami on how France and French companies can continue contributing to Tamil Nadu'sdevelopment goals in industrial, R and D and renewable energy sectors.

The Ambassador would also highlight the significant business opportunities for Indian companies wishing to invest in France, particularly in La Reunion Island.

