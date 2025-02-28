Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France in India cutting the ribbon along with JS Gavankar, CEO Safran India at the inauguration of their office in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): France's leading Defence and Aerospace conglomerate, Safran, on Friday celebrated the inauguration of its new office, Worldmark 2, in Aerocity in the national capital. This marks a significant milestone in Safran's 'Make in India' roadmap and aligns with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision.

French Ambassador Thierry Mathou officiated the ceremony alongside JS Gavankar, CEO and Country Head for Safran in India.

This strategic expansion reinforces Safran's long-term commitment to India and its growing presence in the Indian aerospace and defence sector. The newly acquired premises will primarily house the Safran Civil Aviation and Military Support Services team, strengthening Safran's operations and collaboration with Indian airlines and its Military customers, a release said.

The company has been a key partner in India's aerospace ecosystem for close to seven decades, and is deeply committed to supporting the 'Make in India' initiative, aligned to Atmanirbharta mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By increasing its footprint in the country, Safran aims to enhance technology transfer, increase local industrial capabilities, and further strengthen its collaboration with Indian companies.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ambassador Thierry Mathou emphasized the deep-rooted France-India strategic partnership and Safran's role in fostering aeronautical industrial cooperation, including skill development. He was also appreciative of multiple initiatives of Safran which is helping build the aerospace ecosystem in India.

Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation, defence, and space sectors. As a leading manufacturer of aircraft engines, avionics, landing gear, and propulsion systems, Safran provides innovative solutions to some of the world's most advanced aerospace programs. With a strong presence in India through manufacturing, MRO, and Research and Development facilities, Safran continues to play a pivotal role in the country's aerospace advancements.

The new state-of-the-art facility showcases a modern, sustainable, and inclusive workspace. Drawing inspiration from Indian Art and modern workplace design, the office harmonizes contemporary elements with traditional aesthetics. It's designed to be disability-friendly, with intelligent workspaces and energy-efficient features, reflecting Safran's global commitments to the environment. The inauguration of the new office marks another milestone in Safran's journey in India, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and growth in one of the world's most dynamic aerospace markets.

JS Gavankar, CEO and Country Head, Safran India, expressed pride in this expansion in India and was hopeful of more Safran facilities in future. He mentioned that this is a testament to Safran's continuous efforts to contribute to India's self-reliance in aerospace and defence manufacturing. (ANI)

