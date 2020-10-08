Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 (PTI) With a fresh low pressure area likely to take shape over the Bay of Bengal by Friday, the meteorological centre here has predicted rainfall of varying intensity in Odisha over the next few days.

This will be the ninth instance of the formation of low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August.

To meet any eventuality, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena has asked senior administration officials to be in a state of readiness. As sea condition is likely to be rough, fishermen have been cautioned against venturing into the deep sea of the central Bay of Bengal from October 10, he said.

H R Biswas, director of the Meteorological Centre here, said that a low pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by Friday.

"It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours. It is then expected to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast as a depression around October 11 afternoon or evening," he said.

Under its influence, rainfall of varying intensity will lash many parts of Odisha while heavy downpour may take place in several areas for around three days from October 11, the MeT Centre said.

Strong surface wind with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over central Bay of Bengal during October 10 to 11 and along and off Odisha Coast adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 11 to 13, it said.

While light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely at most places over south coastal, south interior and north coastal Odisha from Friday, the MeT Centre forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas of Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput and Rayagada districts on October 11.

Heavy rainfall may batter one or two places in Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Nabarangpur districts.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Puri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur on October 12 and 13, it said.

