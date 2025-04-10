New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): In a significant move regarding Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee electoral reforms, the High Court has directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi government to ensure that a clear timeline is established for the preparation of fresh photo electoral rolls for the 46 wards, as mandated by the DSGMC (Registration of Electors) Rules, 1973.

Justice Mini Pushkarna, in a strongly-worded order, emphasized that the Chief Secretary must guarantee the provision of adequate manpower to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections. This is to ensure that the process of preparing updated electoral rolls, complete with photographs of Sikh voters in Delhi, begins promptly and is completed within a reasonable timeframe, ahead of the next DSGMC elections.

The court expressed serious concern over the lack of progress, noting that despite repeated directives, the process for creating fresh photo electoral rolls for Gurudwara wards in the NCT of Delhi has yet to commence. The bench underscored the urgency of the matter, stressing the importance of adhering to the rules and ensuring timely action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Plea moved by S Gurmeet Singh Shunty and S Paramjit Singh Khurana demands immediate accountability for the failure to implement necessary reforms in the electoral system. Advocates Aditya pujari, Vanya Chabra and Rajinder Chhabra appeared for the petitioners in the matter.

Previously, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections, the Lt Governor, and other respondents in response to a petition raising concerns over the prolonged inaction in reforming the electoral process of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The next hearing in the matter is May 20. The petitioners further emphasized that the respondents must clarify why, despite multiple judicial directives, the DSGMC elections continue to use outdated and flawed electoral rolls from 1983, which are over 43 years old.

The petition argued that this systemic manipulation, including the reliance on these antiquated rolls, fails to accurately reflect the current demographic of the Sikh community. It urged the immediate creation of updated voter lists with photographs, as required by law since 2010, along with a transparent delimitation process to ensure fair representation for Delhi's Sikh population. With the DSGMC elections scheduled for August 2025, the petitioners have called for the establishment of clear and enforceable timelines to prevent any further delay in upholding the rights of the Sikh community. (ANI)

