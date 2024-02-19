Kargil (Ladakh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ladakh, known as the "Land of High Passes," has begun to bring cheers among locals and tourists alike following a fresh bout of snowfall on Monday.

Drass, a tiny village in the Kargil, also renowned as the 'Gateway to Ladakh' was covered in a white blanket of snow.

Visuals show a man clearing snow in front of his residence with the help of a shovel amidst the soft falling flakes.

Other visuals of the snowclad district show the twigs and branches of tree trunks draped in white. Vehicles of people remain invisible to bare eyes as thick snowfall camouflages them in white.

In a much-needed reprieve in Ladakh, Kargil experienced its first significant snowfall two weeks ago. The snow brought relief to farmers who were struggling through a prolonged dry winter.

The region received 1-5 inches of snow, rejuvenating hopes for the agricultural fortunes of the farmers.

Grateful local farmers Mohd Sadiq from Goma in Kargil highlighted the importance of this snowy winter for a productive summer, especially considering the prolonged drought-like conditions the region has faced.

Village authorities expressed optimism regarding improved water reserves, adding that they anticipate a positive impact on overall agricultural conditions.

Meanwhile, Sawjian Village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh snowfall on Monday.

Gulmarg, a winter wonderland in Jammu and Kashmir has also been drawing attention from foreign skiers and adventure lovers following a recent snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley.

November to February are the winter months in Ladakh when the region is covered in a thick blanket of snow due to heavy snowfall.

The whole city looks scenic during this time and the average temperatures range between -25 to -10 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

