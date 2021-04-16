Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow's Shahi Imam-e-Juma Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi announced for the suspension of Friday prayer till further orders.

In a pamphlet, Maulana Kalbe Naqvi said the congregational prayer of Friday has been suspended till further orders.

"Imam-e-Juma Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi has suspended the Friday prayer at Asifi Masjid till further orders," the pamphlet read.

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday extended existing night curfew timings in its several cities including the capital Lucknow.

With an extension of two hours, the curfew would now be in effect between 8 pm and 7 am. Earlier, the curfew timings were 10 pm to 5 am.

The state reported 20,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,11,835, said Uttar Pradesh health bulletin. (ANI)

