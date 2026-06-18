India News | From a Small Room to the Skies: Ranchi Youths Turn Passion into Innovation

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): What began as a childhood fascination with aircraft has grown into an inspiring story of innovation, perseverance and teamwork in Ranchi city of Jharkhand.

Working from a modest room in the Tupudana-Satranji area, a group of young enthusiasts led by Santosh Ram Sahu is building flying aircraft models and exploring advanced drone technologies, proving that big dreams do not require big laboratories.

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At first glance, the aircraft soaring through the sky appears to be a real aeroplane. In reality, it is a meticulously designed aero model built by Santosh and his friends through years of learning, experimentation and determination.

The workshop may look ordinary from the outside, but inside it houses numerous aircraft models, tools and components that reflect countless hours of dedication.

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Despite limited resources, the team taught themselves the principles of aeromodelling and gradually developed models capable of flight.

"I have always loved making and flying small aeroplanes," said Santosh Ram Sahu, an aeromodeller. "Since my school days, I wanted to create something unique. I started building small aircraft models, but initially, they would not fly. I kept improving them, adding electronic components and making modifications. Eventually, the models started flying successfully."

Over the years, Santosh's creations have earned recognition across the city. Along with his team, he now showcases his models at science exhibitions and public events, inspiring other young people to pursue innovation and hands-on learning.

After gaining experience in aeromodelling, the group has expanded its focus to advanced drone technology. Friends who once shared classrooms with Santosh have become active collaborators in his growing innovation journey.

"I have known Santosh since our school days," said Mantu Kumar, a member of the team. "At that time, I did not realise how passionate he was about building and flying machines. He often spoke about creating drones and showing people what was possible. When he invited me to join him, I decided to give it a try. It feels rewarding to work together towards a shared dream."

Behind Santosh's achievements is a story of resilience and family support. After losing his father at a young age, he was raised by his mother and elder brother, who encouraged him to pursue his interests despite challenges.

His mother, Surekha Devi, recalls how his curiosity began at an early age. "Since Class Seven, he was always making small projects," she said. "Whatever materials he could find, he would use to create something new. He kept learning and improving. One day, he came to me and said, 'Mother, I have built this.' Then he showed me how it could fly. Seeing his creation in the air made me very proud."

Today, Santosh's journey represents more than a personal achievement. It reflects a growing culture of innovation among young people in smaller cities, where creativity, collaboration and determination are helping transform ambitious ideas into reality.

With a small workspace, a close-knit team of friends and a passion for technology, these young innovators from Ranchi are proving that the distance between a dream and the sky is often shorter than it seems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)