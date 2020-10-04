Moga (Punjab), Oct 4 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident alleging no action was taken against those responsible for the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and brutalised.

Gandhi was leading a tractor rally in Punjab against the three recently cleared farm legislations, where he launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned the need for bringing in the new laws at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Telangana Govt Grants Remission to 141 Prisoners Serving Life Terms on Gandhi Jayanti.

“I was in UP yesterday. A daughter of India was killed there and no action was taken against those responsible for her death. And the family of the victim was confined to their house,” said Gandhi while addressing a public gathering at Badni Kalan here.

“The (Hathras) District Magistrate threatened them and the (UP) Chief Minister also did so. This is the situation in India,” he alleged.

Also Read | Arjuna Awardee Shreyasi Singh Joins BJP, May Contest Bihar Assembly Election 2020.

Gandhi claimed that while no action is being taken against the culprits, the victims are being targeted.

The Opposition has been attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged gang-rape and death of the 19-year-old woman in Hathras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)