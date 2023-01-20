Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the traffic police has launched a special campaign from January 5 to January 15 to check the violation of traffic rules and during this period, 5,230 vehicles were challaned for various offences. As many as 3,256 challans were issued for violating the lane driving and 1,974 for wrong side driving, Vij said in a statement.

Vij said a maximum of 857 traffic challans were issued in Panipat district while 675 challans in Ambala and 654 in Jhajjar.

Vij appealed to the people to follow traffic rules. He said the person violating traffic rules not only puts his or her life at risk, but also endangers the lives of other citizens.

