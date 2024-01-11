New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Civilian award recipients, retired Chief Justices of the Supreme Court, and family members of Kar Sevaks -- who died during the Ram Temple movement -- are among the invitees for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya later this month, sources said on Thursday.

The lawyers who represented Ram Lalla during the gruelling legal battle are also extended invitations to the grand event on January 22, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sources said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is planning to invite people from different walks of life.

Also Read | Telecom Dept Issues Red Alert Against Dialling Numbers With *401# Code.

As per sources, the guests to attend the event would be among, family members of deceased Kar Sevaks, family members of the leaders of the Ram Temple movement, a group of lawyers, Hindu saints, prominent people of the saint community from Nepal, people from Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities, people from tribal societies, prominent persons of newspapers, TV channels, recipients of Nobel Prize, Bharat Ratna, Paramveer Chakra, Padma Awards, etc., retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court (maximum three), retired chiefs of army's tri-services, former ambassadors, administrative officers, intellectuals, sportspersons, chief of major political parties, and entrepreneurs.

The sources added that a total of 55 people of the Indian diaspora, who play a crucial role in enhancing the country's global standing, would also be invited from nearly 50 countries.

As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)