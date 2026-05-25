India News | From Local 'mandis' to Global Markets, Transformation of South Gujarat's Horticulture Sector

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], May 25 (ANI): South Gujarat, known for its sweet mangoes and chikoo, is witnessing a shift from traditional fruit farming to value-added agro-business, with processed fruit products now reaching international markets.

Farmers in the region are increasingly focusing on producing mango pulp, processed fruit items and export-quality products instead of selling only raw fruits in local wholesale markets. Many growers have also adopted natural farming methods, which they say have helped reduce cultivation costs and improve income.

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Farmer Vipin Bhai said that earlier he used to sell mangoes and chikoo in wholesale markets, but for the last five years, he has been producing value-added products. According to him, this has doubled his earnings while natural farming practices have further reduced expenses.

Modern processing units and cold storage facilities are helping farmers sort, pack and export fruits more efficiently. Officials say government support, technical guidance and improved infrastructure have contributed significantly to the growth of horticulture and processed fruit exports in the region.

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Joint Director of Horticulture, Surat, Dinesh Padaliya, said financial assistance is being provided to farmers for adopting modern horticulture techniques such as greenhouse cultivation, net houses, plastic mulching, drip irrigation and farm mechanisation. He added that horticultural crop cultivation in Gujarat has increased nearly threefold over the last two decades due to such initiatives.

Exporters say South Gujarat's strong transport connectivity and the naturally high sweetness level of fruits grown in the region have increased global demand for the produce.

Exporter Hiren Ahir said the region's farms are well connected to cities through logistics networks, making transportation easier. He added that fruits and vegetables from the area have higher sweetness levels, or "brix levels," which increases their demand in international markets.

With better packaging, cold storage and faster transportation, processed fruit products from South Gujarat are now reaching markets in the United States, the United Kingdom and Gulf countries.

Traditional orchards in the region are gradually transforming into modern export-oriented agro-businesses, giving local fruits greater global recognition and improving farmers' incomes through value addition. (ANI)

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