Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized the Congress on Monday, stating that despite continuous rhetoric about eradicating poverty from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, the party failed to provide effective solutions.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, Singh emphasized the lack of concrete plans from the Congress over the years. He also highlighted the BJP's initiatives, including uplifting over 1 crore women to 'Lakhpati Didi' status through Self Help Groups.

"From 1951, the Congress, from Jawahar Lal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi, had talked about eradication of poverty, but did not present any solution to eradicate it," Singh said, according to a BJP press release.

He said that more than 1 crore women have been made 'Lakhpati Didi' through the help of the Self Help Group and the BJP has promised to make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didi.

Union Minister and incumbent MP and BJP Lok Sabha Candidate from Kathua Jitendra Singh, BJP General Secretaries Ashok Kaul and DK Manyal, among other leaders, were present in the public rally.

According to the BJP release, Rajnath Singh mentioned that the BJP has worked for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and also took the decision of abrogating Article 370 to integrate Jammu and Kashmir as an inseparable part of India. However, Singh criticized the NC, PDP, and Congress for opposing the article and misleading the public.

Rajnath Singh praised Jitendra Singh, stating that as a minister, he fulfills his responsibilities excellently and effectively presents viewpoints in the Parliament. Singh claimed that instead of relying on previous trends, Jitendra Singh will emerge victorious with the public's blessings and majority votes.

The Union Defence Minister highlighted that it is not just India but the whole world that acknowledges the nation's rapid progress. India's stature has increased internationally.

Earlier, when India spoke on the international stage, its words were not taken seriously enough. But today, when India speaks on the international stage, the whole world listens attentively, he said.

Rajnath Singh noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has progressed economically, jumping from the 11th to the 5th position in terms of its economy's size since 2014.

Recognized economists and esteemed financial firms worldwide also agree that India's rapid advancement will likely lead it to become the world's 3rd largest economy by 2027. India is fortunate to have a strong leadership, he said.

Singh highlighted that there has never been a disparity between the actions and words of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also emphasized that if the leaders of the Congress party had fulfilled even partially the promises made to the people after India gained independence, India would have emerged as one of the leading nations in the world 25-30 years ago.

"The Congress party and other political parties also released manifestos and made grand promises to the public, but after coming into power, they did not fulfill their commitments," he said.

Singh emphasised that since the inception of the Jan Sangh, the BJP's manifesto has repeatedly stated that whenever the party comes to power, Article 370 will be abolished in Jammu and Kashmir. And this promise was fulfilled upon the BJP coming to power. BJP has always promised to construct a magnificent mandir for Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya, the promise was once mocked by the opposition parties that "Mandir Wahi Banayenge, Par Tareekh Nahi Batayenge".

However, on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, fulfilling the commitment.

"The beginning of Ram Rajya has now begun in India, and no one can stop the advent of Ram Rajya now," he said.

Singh explained that Ram Rajya means instilling a sense of duty within people, raising awareness about their responsibilities, and fostering a sense of accountability, not blind obedience.

He emphasized that the BJP doesn't engage in politics solely to form a government but also to build the nation.

"The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has demonstrated this. The BJP had promised to pass the citizenship law, and it was passed. Despite this, opposition are attempting to spread misinformation that people's citizenship will be revoked," he said.

Singh assured that under no circumstances will any Indian citizen lose their citizenship.

He highlighted the Uniform Civil Code and mentioned that in this year's manifesto, the BJP has clearly stated that within 5 years, the UCC will be implemented in the country.

"For independent India, it had been a significant crisis, there was a disconnect between the actions and words of leaders. As a result, trust in India's politics and its leaders gradually eroded. There was a perception that those who lied were the only ones who became leaders. The Bharatiya Janata Party took on the task of breaking this perception. Indian politics had created a crisis of trust among other political parties, and BJP accepted this challenge as an opportunity," he said.

Defence Minister further emphasized that when discussing triple talaq, opponents often question, "Why do you intervene in the matters of people from other religions? What right do you have?"

However, Rajnath Singh affirmed that the BJP, regardless of a woman's religion, will not tolerate any compromise on her dignity. Whether in government or not, the BJP will never tolerate any infringement on women's respect.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that in Jammu and Kashmir, previously dominated by Congress, National Conference, and PDP, opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 was strong, fearing it would lead to bloodshed in the state. However, post-abrogation, there has been a significant development in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that the BJP has fulfilled its resolution of 'Jahan Hue Balidan Mukherjee, Wo Kashmir Hamara Hai'.

He also mentioned Rahul Gandhi's recent Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir, including his visit to Gulmarg, made possible only after the abrogation of Article 370.

In the past, when devotees visited the Maa Vaishno Devi Mandir, their buses and luggage were subjected to checks, a practice that was halted by the Central government, allowing devotees to visit the temple freely, he pointed out.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced numerous beneficial schemes catering to every section of society. "The 'Nal Se Jal' scheme was initiated to address the water scarcity issue in households. Over 4 crore houses have been constructed across the country, and the BJP manifesto promises an additional 4 crore houses in the future. Additionally, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides an annual health cover of 5 lakh rupees," he said.

He also assured that after forming the government, within a month, everybody above 70 years regardless of caste or religion, will get a free treatment of Rs 5 Lakh under Ayushman Bharat. During the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi ensured two vaccine doses for every citizen.

"Amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, numerous Indian students found themselves stranded in Ukraine, leading their parents to appeal to PM Narendra Modi for assistance.

Responding promptly, PM Modi engaged in telephonic conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and USA President Joe Biden.

Consequently, a ceasefire was arranged for 4.5 hours, enabling the safe evacuation of 22,500 students from Ukraine.

Rajnath Singh emphasized that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, according to IMF and other financial institutions, over 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line in a relatively short period.

"Previously, India was perceived as a soft state, characterized by its policy of non-aggression and reluctance to engage in conflicts or acquire territory. However, after the incidents at Uri and Pulwama, the world recognized India's valor and determination. It became evident that India would not hesitate to defend itself and respond strongly to any threats or attacks from its adversaries," he said.

He also mentioned that previously, women in Kashmir who married outside the state lost their right to property. However, this was changed, and now women have the right to property even if they marry outside the state. He also appealed to the voters to vote for Dr Jitendra Singh and ensure the BJP government in Centre for the third consecutive time, the release added. (ANI)

