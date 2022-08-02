Agra, Aug 1 (PTI) A youth jumped into the Yamuna river here allegedly after failing to get a government job, police said here on Monday.

In a note left by Karmaveer Singh on his WhatsApp status before jumping into the Yamuna on Sunday night, he purportedly wrote that he could not get a government job, hence committing suicide, police said.

Karmaveer, resident of Nagla Talfi, was also preparing for army recruitment for a long time, said Inspector Vijay Vikram Singh, Station House Officer of New Agra Police Station.

He said that the youth was worried about not getting a government job.

The youth's body has not been found yet and the police is looking for him in Yamuna with the help of divers, the SHO said.

Though, his mobile and slippers have been recovered, the SHO added.

