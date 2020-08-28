New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday interacted with leading think tanks based in New Delhi and lauded the critical role played by them in foreign policy research.

Shringla reached out to the strategic community at a meeting here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla interacted with leading Think Tanks based in New Delhi and appreciated the critical role played by them in foreign policy research and advocacy," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said in a tweet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)