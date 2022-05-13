New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have formulated regulations of safety and quality standards for food products under the "Ayurveda Aahara" category.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, this comprehensive initiative will ensure the manufacturing of quality Ayurveda food products and help in expanding the international market for Make-In-India products. The Ministry further stated that it is confident these regulations will further strengthen India's global positioning as a custodian of the Ayush system.

According to the regulation, manufacturing and marketing of "Ayurveda Aahara" products will now adhere to strict Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022 rules and will be available in the market only after approval from FSSAI, said the ministry.

It stated that a special logo has been created for the "Ayurveda Aahara" category, which will enable easier identification and reinforce the quality of Ayurveda food products, the press note read.

The regulations stated that all food prepared in accordance with the recipes, ingredients, and processes described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda will be considered "Ayurveda Aahara", it added. (ANI)

