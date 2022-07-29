Leh, Jul 29 (PTI) The University of Ladakh and Film & Television Institute of India (FIII), Pune, on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to launch film and television related courses in the union territory, officials said.

The main focus of the MoU is to introduce courses related to various aspects of film and television productions and provide a platform of learning, they said.

Also Read | Assam: Bhanumati Baroi, 85-Year-Old Woman To Prove Her Citizenship One More Time After 21 Years.

The Dean, Academic Affairs from UOL, Prof Deskyong Namgyal and Registrar from FTII, Hashmi signed the MoU in the presence of Ladakh University Vice Chancellor Prof S K Mehta.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)