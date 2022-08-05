Pune, Aug 5 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, police said.

It was suspected to be a suicide though no suicide note has been found, said an official.

"Ashwin Anurag Shukla, a resident of Goa, was found hanging in his hostel room this morning. The body was in a decomposed state," said Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station.

"It appears to be a case of suicide. But no suicide note has been found so far and our investigation is on," he added.

FTII registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi said Shukla was a student of the 2017 batch of cinematography course.

"The body has been sent for autopsy. His parents have been informed," said Rabeehashmi.

