India News | Fuel Price Hike Raises Concerns Among Tourism Stakeholders, Residents in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): The recent hike in fuel prices has triggered widespread concern among residents and tourism stakeholders in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Shimla, where people fear a rise in inflation and increased pressure on daily expenses.

Those associated with the tourism industry, especially taxi operators and travel agents, have expressed apprehension that the increase in fuel costs, coupled with comparatively low taxi fares, could adversely affect tourism business during the ongoing travel season.

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Tourists visiting the region have also voiced concern over the likely increase in travel expenses. A tourist from Karnataka said that the rising fuel prices would make travel costlier for visitors as well.

Local travel agents and taxi operators said the sharp rise in fuel prices may significantly impact their earnings and routine business operations. They have urged the state government to consider revising taxi fares or called upon the Union government to take steps to control fuel prices.

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A local taxi driver said that the rising operational cost is becoming difficult to manage for transport operators dependent on tourism-related business.

Residents in Shimla have also expressed concern that the fuel price hike could further push up inflation and increase the cost of essential commodities, affecting household budgets and routine life.

A resident said the increase in fuel prices would have a direct impact on common people and daily expenditures.Commercial vehicle operators and small business units have also raised concerns over the economic burden caused by the fuel price increase, saying it may affect both business sustainability and family incomes.

Another resident said the hike in fuel prices would adversely impact transport-linked businesses and put additional financial stress on families. (ANI)

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