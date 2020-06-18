India News | Fuel Prices Hit New High, Petrol Hiked by 53 Paise, Diesel By 64 Paise for 12th Consecutive Day
New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): For the 12th consecutive day, state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) has increased the price of fuel on Thursday.
The price of petrol is increased by 53 paise a litre while that of diesel by 64 paise a litre.
Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 77.81/litre and Rs 76.43/litre respectively in Delhi.
Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)
