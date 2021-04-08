Jaipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Rajasthan petroleum dealers' association on Wednesday announced to go on a day-long strike on Saturday to press for their demand of roll back in VAT on fuel imposed by the state government.

Association's president Suneet Bagai said there will be no sale of diesel and petrol in the state on Saturday.

“The state government increased the value-added tax during the corona pandemic and generated extra revenue. The sale volume in the state has declined by 34 percent because of the lower fuel prices in neighbouring states,” he said.

There are about 7,000 petrol pumps in the state which will remain closed on Saturday, he said.

The association has already submitted a memorandum of demands and if there is no positive decision by the government, we would go on indefinite strike from April 25, he said.

