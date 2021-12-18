Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday claimed that his government has fulfilled 87 per cent of its announcements made in the last three budgets and successfully realised the basic mantra of good governance.

On the occasion of completion of three years of Congress government, Gehlot laid foundation stones and inaugurated 2,512 development projects worth Rs 13,195 crore at the state-level function organised at the chief minister's residence here.

Addressing the programme, he claimed that by giving the Congress' election manifesto a form of a policy document, 70 per cent of the promises made in it have been fulfilled.

"The implementation of 87 per cent of the announcements in the last three budgets shows the stupendous achievement of our government despite all the adversities including the Covid pandemic, a major fall in revenue and other economic challenges," the chief minister said.

He said the government has implemented the 'Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Urja Yojna', due to which lakhs of farmers of the state are getting a subsidy of up to Rs 12,000 per annum on electricity bills.

With this scheme, the electricity bill of about three lakh farmers has become zero. At the same time, an initiative to open English medium schools was taken to provide quality education to children, Gehlot said.

Stressing that the Union government has a big role in the development of the states, the chief minister appealed to the Center to make the states financially empowered.

At the programme, Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said Rajasthan is touching new dimensions of development despite limited resources under the "far-reaching thinking and efficient leadership of chief minister Ashok Gehlot".

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria said the government has left no stone unturned to live up to the trust reposed by the public in the state government.

