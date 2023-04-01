New Delhi, April 1: A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, according to airport officials.

Airport officials stated that the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took-off. Delhi Airport Declares Full Emergency After Dubai-Bound FedEx Aircraft Suffers Bird Hit.

FedEx is a courier/cargo aircraft. More details awaited.

