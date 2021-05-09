New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Parliamentary Board of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday has appointed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as the central observer for the election of the leader of the party MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

This was announced after the BJP's Parliamentary Board meeting that took place at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

"G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs has been appointed as a central observer for the election of the leader of the BJP MLAs in Tamil Nadu assembly," the BJP said in a statement.

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party general secretary Arun Singh have been appointed as the central observers for the election of the leader of the party MLAs in Assam Assembly.

"Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed central observers for the election of the leader of the party MLAs in the Assam and Tamil Nadu Assembly. Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh have been appointed as the central observers for the election of the leader of the party MLAs in Assam," the statement added.

In Tamil Nadu, BJP had fought the Assembly polls by forming an alliance with AlADMK. The NDA alliance got 70 seats in the 234-member Assembly, in which AIADMK won 66 seats and BJP managed to get only four seats.

On the other hand, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a comfortable majority in Assam winning 75 seats of the total 126 constituencies. While BJP secured 60 seats, about 33 per cent, its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL) bagged nine and six seats respectively. (ANI)

