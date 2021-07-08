New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) BJP MP G Kishan Reddy Thursday took charge as the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism as well as Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER).

He was earlier holding the charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Shripad Yesso Naik and Ajay Bhatt also took charge as the ministers of state in the Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking to media after taking charge, Reddy said the ministry will work to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'New India' by investing in strengthening "our cultural roots and promoting the tourism sector".

Reddy was elected as a Member of Parliament to the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019 from Secunderabad Constituency in Telangana.

The MP is known for his work with children with heart problems which became a movement and won him the Best Child-Friendly Legislator Award in the AP Legislative Assembly by UNICEF (United Nations).

He also started a campaign against terrorism and organised International Youth Conference against Terrorism (IYCT) in New Delhi in which over 193 delegates participated from over 54 countries. He also conducted 'Seema Suraksha Jagaran Yatra' and ‘Telangana Poru Yatra'.

Reddy has also received the Outstanding Youth Leadership Award for the year 2009 by Maryland India Business Round Table (MIBRT), USA, and was conferred a medal by the Union of Bulgarian Commandos for his contribution towards Global Peace at Sophia, Bulgaria, a statement from the ministry said.

Affectionately referred to as ‘Kishananna', he has travelled extensively across the world representing India and its young leadership at various fora which includes his visits to the USA, Israel, China, Nepal, France, the UK, Canada, Morocco, Malaysia, Bulgaria, Singapore, Egypt, Thailand, Hong Kong.

Naik was MoS (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Ayush before taking charge as the MoS Tourism.

He is a five-time Member of Lok Sabha from Goa and served as Union Minister of State in various ministries including Health and Family Welfare, Tourism (IC), Culture (IC), Defence among others. He has also served as member of various important committees.

Bhatt is an advocate by profession and has been a member of various important committees at the national level. He is from Uttarakhand and elected to 17th Lok Sabha from Nainital's Udhamsingh Nagar Constituency.

