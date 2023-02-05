Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 5 (ANI): Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy unveiled the poster of 'Khelo Telangana - Jeeto Telangana'.

The 'Khelo Telangana - Jeeto Telangana', is a sports festival being organised in Secunderabad.

The sports festival is expected to be held for 3 days.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Olympic Association General Secretary, Jagadishwar Yadav briefed about the initiative.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, sports are being organised in all states and all parliamentary constituencies for all players. On this occasion, we are organizing 5 sports namely Cricket, kabaddi, volleyball, athletics and kho kho in the 7 assembly constituencies of the Secunderabad parliament constituency. All the people in the constituency should take part in it and make this initiative a success," he said while speaking to ANI. (ANI).

