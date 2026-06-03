India News | G Parameshwara Set to Take Oath as Dy CM Alongside DK Shivakumar This Evening: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress leader and outgoing Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara is set to become the state's Deputy Chief Minister on Wednesday, with outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirming that the senior leader will take oath alongside CM-designate DK Shivakumar at the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru.

Putting an end to speculation surrounding the deputy chief ministerial posts, Siddaramaiah shared a post on X revealing that both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government.

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"@DKShivakumar, who will take the oath as the state's new Chief Minister this evening, and @DrParameshwara, who will take the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, met me and expressed their gratitude. On this occasion, I congratulated both leaders and extended my best wishes to them," Siddaramaiah wrote on X, while posting pictures of their meeting.

https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2062066697100738607

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The Congress leadership has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the new government. Along with Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister-designate G Parameshwara, senior leaders KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah (son of Siddaramaiah), Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil will take oath as ministers.

The confirmation comes hours before the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to take place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, Parameshwara met Shivakumar at his residence amid growing speculation that he would be entrusted with the Deputy Chief Minister's role. Shivakumar, who was elected leader of the Congress Legislature Party, is set to take charge as Chief Minister after a prolonged internal consultation process within the party.

Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar also paid a visit to former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. Speaking after the meeting, he acknowledged Yediyurappa's contribution to the state and called for collective efforts in governance.

"They have guided the state, they have worked for the state, and they have contributed for the state. So all of us have to work together," Shivakumar said.

He also confirmed that 13 ministers would be sworn in along with him in the first phase of cabinet formation.

Several senior Congress leaders, including MB Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, Priyank Kharge and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are expected to be part of the new cabinet.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, as the party formally ushers in a new leadership team in Karnataka. (ANI)

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