Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): A animal husbandry startup has been the centre of attraction at an exhibition organised at the G20 Agriculture Deputies' Meeting (ADM) that was held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district.

The first Agriculture Deputies Meeting, a three-day event, under India's G20 Presidency started in the city on Monday (February 13).

Co-founder of the startup company 'Verdant Impact', Manish Kumar arrived here from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company works for cattle rearing farmers, under which they help cattle rearing farmers through cattle credit, care and commerce.

Manish Kumar told ANI, "We started a credit card for buying and selling animals for the farmers through the Cattle Credit facility. Apart from this, we have started virtual medicine facilities for animals, under which we have opened 10,000 virtual clinics across India from where we sent doctors and medicines with doorstep delivery facility."

Besides, Animal Mark was started through commerce, under which the complete history of the animal is kept in it. Presently, the data of 2 crore animals has been prepared. When lumpy virus infection among cows arrived, we started geo-tagging and geo-fencing so that the spread can be contained and animals could be quarantined. We started homemade remedies which were distributed free of cost with the help of many people, he added.

"With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), we also detected the disease of animals with the help of mobile scanners. The farmers have to pay Rs 110 for this service," Kumar said.

He further said, "We also started Kisan Radio, through which we are easily delivering the policies and suggestions of the government to the farmers in 18 languages. Farmers can listen to this free service by giving a missed call from mobile or even on landline."

We are grateful that we got the opportunity to exhibit in an event like G 20. Delegates who arrived from Boston have expressed their desire to invest in our company. Apart from this, the government has asked to make a local version of Kisan Radio, Manish added. (ANI)

