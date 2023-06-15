Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Agriculture Working Group (AWG) Ministerial Meeting of G20 began on Thursday in Hyderabad in which more than 200 delegates from G20 member countries, invited countries and international organizations, including Ministers and Director Generals attended the meeting. The first day of the three-day G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting began with the inauguration of an exhibition by Minister of State, MoA&FW, Kailash Choudhary. The exhibitors displayed their achievements in the field of agriculture and allied sectors. "The exhibition included 71 stalls in the fields of Waste to Wealth management, post-harvest, smart and precision agriculture, Agri innovations, value chain management etc. Of the 71 stalls, 15 stalls were exhibited by ICAR institutes to showcase the recent advancements made by their research institutions /organizations, seven stalls were exhibited by other Ministries, nine stalls were put up by private companies and 33 stalls were given to Agri start-ups to provide them with an opportunity to showcase their activities, achievements, and advancements and the remaining seven stalls have been allotted to Government of Telangana for showcasing their recent achievements," the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said. "Post the inauguration of the exhibition, the day was dedicated to the Agriculture Deputies Meeting with the delegations from member countries, invited countries and international organizations, followed by side events in the form of the panel discussions,' the release stated. The Ministry further said, "The first side event was based on 'Managing Agribusiness for Profit, People and Planet.' The keynote address was presented by the Director General, of IFPRI, Dr Johan Swinnen. The discussion was moderated by the Former Secretary, of DA&FW, Dr Shobhana Kumar Pattnayak."

The session's panellists were from various private companies which are involved in building robust supply chain systems. The panel discussion focused on bringing out concrete examples of managing trade-offs between profit, people, and the planet, the release said.

"They also discussed ways to identify solutions, policies, and programs to achieve greater sustainability for food systems at large. The event was followed by a Question and Answer session with the audience," it stated.

The second side event revolved around the topic "Connecting the Digitally Disconnected: Harnessing the Power of Digital Technologies in Agriculture."

The event was initiated by the Under Secretary, of Agriculture for Rural Development, USDA, and event Chair, Xochitl Torres Small and the keynote presentation was made by the Director General, ADB (Asian Development Bank), Kenichi Yokoyam.

The discussion was moderated by Chairman, of the Centre for the Digital Future, Rentala Chandrashekhar. The session constituted panellists from various Agri Tech companies, start-ups, and international organizations.

The panel discussion was focused on exploring strategies for scaling up and replicating the best practices of digital agriculture initiatives and on discussing the nature of interventions made by the government and stakeholders in promoting and supporting the bridging of the gap for digitally disconnected populations, the release stated. Both events concluded with the closing comments by the moderators and the presentation of mementoes to all participants. (ANI)

