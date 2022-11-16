New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The G20's Bali Declaration on Wednesday underlined the urgency to rapidly transform and diversify energy systems by accelerating and ensuring clean, sustainable and affordable energy transitions.

Members of the grouping reiterated their commitment to achieve global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by or around mid-century, while taking into account the latest scientific developments and different national circumstances.

"We call for continued support for developing countries, especially the most vulnerable ones, in terms of providing access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy, capacity building, affordable latest technology within the public domain, mutually beneficial technology cooperation and financing mitigation actions in the energy sector," the document said.

The grouping underlined the urgency to rapidly transform and diversify energy systems and advance energy security, resilience and market stability. It stressed on accelerating and ensuring clean, sustainable and affordable energy transitions.

"We stress on the importance of ensuring that global energy demand is matched by affordable energy supplies," the document said.

Reaffirming its commitment to achieve the targets under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-7, the grouping vowed to strive to close the gaps in energy access and eradicate energy poverty.

"Recognising our leadership role, and guided by the Bali Compact and the Bali Energy Transition Roadmap, we are committed to finding solutions to achieve energy markets stability, transparency, and affordability. We will accelerate transitions and achieve our climate objectives by strengthening energy supply chain and energy security, and diversifying energy mixes and systems," it said.

The grouping also reaffirmed its commitments to tackle climate change by strengthening full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement as envisioned by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The grouping also resolved to pursue efforts to limit temperature increase to 1.5°C, noting the assessments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that said the impact will be much lower at this temperature compared to 2ºC.

"This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries, taking into account different approaches, through the development of clear national pathways that align long-term ambitions with short- and medium-term goals, and with international cooperation and support," it said.

It also committed to strengthen actions to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and call on parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity to adopt an ambitious, balanced and practical post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework at COP-15 in Montreal.

"We urge for increased resource mobilisation from all sources, including from countries and entities, to provide new and additional financial resources for the implementation of the Global Biodiversity Framework...," the grouping said.

Further, it vowed to scale up efforts to combat biodiversity loss, deforestation, desertification, land degradation and drought.

Restoring degraded land to achieve land degradation neutrality by 2030 was another topic discussed.

"We recognise the effort made by a number of countries to ensure that at least 30 per cent of global land and at least 30 per cent of the global ocean and seas are conserved by 2030 and we will help to make progress towards this objective," it said.

"We commit to reducing environmental impacts by changing unsustainable consumption and production patterns as well as enhancing environmentally-sound waste management," the grouping said.

The grouping committed to support climate mitigation and adaptation, enhance environmental conservation, responding to natural disasters, reduce ecosystem degradation, enhance ecosystem services and to address issues affecting marine and coastal environment.

The grouping reiterated that its policy mix towards carbon neutrality and net zero should include a full range of fiscal, market and regulatory mechanisms.

"We remain committed to promoting a healthy and sustainable recovery which builds towards achieving and sustaining Universal Health Coverage under the SDGs," it said.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic was not over, the grouping said international health threats are ever present and that the G20 and broader global community must come together to improve collective prevention, preparedness and response capabilities.

It recognised that extensive COVID-19 immunisation is a global public good and committed to advancing efforts to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe, affordable, quality and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

"We remain committed to embedding a multisectoral One Health approach and enhancing global surveillance, including genomic surveillance, in order to detect pathogens and antimicrobial resistance that may threaten human health," it said.

To enable global pathogen surveillance as part of the G20 commitment to implement the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, the grouping said it encouraged sharing of pathogen data in a timely manner on shared and trusted platforms in collaboration with WHO.

The grouping also welcomed joint research and production of vaccines, including enhanced cooperation among developing countries.

