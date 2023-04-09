Panaji, Apr 9 (PTI) The Goa government has begun fixing power issues at the venues of the G20 meets to ensure uninterrupted supply, a senior official said on Sunday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Three Medical Colleges, AIIMS in Assam.

The state has benefited through the installation of new smart power saving fixtures, Sanjit Rodrigues, Secretary Protocol and Nodal Officer for G20 Goa said.

Also Read | Bihar Horror: Minor Girl Raped in Purnea, Clay and Sand Inserted in Genitals; Accused Arrested.

Arun Patil, executive engineer of the state electricity department, said work was on since December to ensure uninterrupted power supply in areas of Bambolim, Dona Paula and the vicinity of Panaji where the meetings will take place, that too at a total budget allocation of Rs 45 crore for all power-related works.

This included shifting of load from a power sub station in Dona Paula that would allow widening of road, which would bring relief to people there, he said.

The first G20 meeting will be held in Goa from April 17-20, 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)