Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 26 (ANI): The stage is being prepared for the first of its kind international event--G20 tourism working group meeting under India's presidency in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir--Srinagar, slated to be held on May 24-26, 2023 while the projects prioritized for the major event are in the finishing stage.

For the first time after the abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35-A, Jammu and Kashmir will be hosting an international event in which delegates from G20 member states, guest countries and several international organizations will participate.

Srinagar's south and eastern pockets are getting a new facelift ahead of the major international event while most of the works are in the final stage. The face-lifting of Srinagar is being done at the cost of Rs 44.44 lakh while the entire cost is borne by the Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).

CEO of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), Athar Aamir Khan said that many of the works have been prioritized in Srinagar for the scheduled G20 meeting in Srinagar.

"We have been successful in completing the projects at the shortest possible time as a maximum of the projects have either been completed or will be completed within a day or two," he said.

He said that all the ongoing developmental projects being carried out in Srinagar will be completed well before the G20 meeting here.

On April 11, 2023, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri directed all Officers, Officials and contractors associated with these works to complete them within ten days.

Besides the face-lifting being done by the SSCL, the CEO, who is also Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner last month, said that in view of the ensuing G-20 event in Srinagar City, it is incumbent upon all of us including the citizens to present the best image of the city to the visiting dignitaries.

"It is an occasion for enhancing the reputation of the city as a famed tourist destination known for scenic beauty, traditional architecture and hospitality of the people," he said in an appeal to the people and added that the citizens of the city are accordingly requested to contribute towards the success of the event by sprucing up their premises especially the main road starting from IG Road onwards.

"The walls may be painted in white and peach similar to the existing colour schemes. Besides, citizens are requested to undertake facade improvement of their properties wherever required, the citizens are advised to undertake. Making the city beautiful is a joint effort of the Government and the citizens and the citizens are requested to come forward to play their due part in this noble cause," he said in the appeal.

Moreover, the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), situated on the banks of the world-famous Dal Lake has been chosen as the main venue for the three-day event.

The officials in the administration have mentioned that the venue is witnessing a makeover at present.

The special focus is on ensuring the upgradation of digital infrastructure and refurbishing of the interior and exterior well before the major international event. The work worth crores of rupees has already been started and is expected to be completed within a week or two, the officials said.

In the wake of the G20 event, a three-day Y20 meeting is being organized in Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh where over 100 delegates from more than 30 countries are participating.

A similar Y20 consultation event is being organized prior to the major event in Srinagar, which is slated to be held at the University of Kashmir from May 10.

Amid the elaborate arrangements and preparations, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the National Conference at the Convention Centre on 'India@G20', today, which was organized by IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu, AIIMS Jammu, in collaboration with Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DICCI) to deliberate upon priorities, prospects and way forward for creating an inclusive & sustainable society.

"The aspirations of humanity can be fulfilled only in the conditions of peace. And, I strongly believe, 'Ahimsa', deeply rooted in our great civilization, is making the world realize the futility of conflict and the utility of dialogue," LG Manoj Sinha said.

During India's G20 presidency, green, accelerated, inclusive and sustainable growth are top priorities and the world is looking at us with a hope to deal with the challenges of Covid, Climate Change and Conflict, observed the LG.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a new vision to the world that climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone but it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. This will pave the way for sustainable and inclusive development," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said.

G20 represents 60 per cent of the world population and accounts for 85 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of global trade. I am confident that India's G20 presidency will give new impetus to global relations and strengthen the spirit of "One Earth, One Family, One Future", he added. (ANI)

