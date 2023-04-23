Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], April 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate one of its kind future work exhibition under the G20 Education Working Group on Sunday.

According to an official release, this exclusive exhibition is being put together on the sidelines of the 3rd Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting under the G20 presidency from April 23rd to 28th at CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The exhibition will act as a unique platform for technology leaders, influencers, and academia to showcase their perspectives and vision around the future of work.

The exhibit will feature institutes and organizations from diverse sectors including NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIM Sambalpur, Meta, UNICEF, NCERT and many more, displaying technologies that will drive the future of work, constant innovations in the modern workplace, future skills, and innovative delivery models. More than 100 exhibitors from India and G2O member countries will demonstrate their products at the exhibition.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) are also hosting precursor events on April 23rd and 24th, and for Day 1, the theme is 'Deep Tech with a focus on advanced technology in Future of Work'. To delve deeper into themes around the advent of deep tech and its impact on the future of work, multiple panel discussions have been planned, including India's prospects in the global semiconductor ecosystem, the world of digitalization and new-age startups, the release said.

A unique future of work experience zone is also being set up along with the exhibition by MSDE and MoE. The showcase aims to display to the youth how the Future of work will evolve by getting a preview of the required advanced technical skills and softer transferrable skills at this experience zone, to remain market relevant. The zone will entail the use of cutting-edge technologies such as holograms, interactive surface tables, and interactive walls which will enable the visitors to engage in a fully immersive experience that showcases the future of work. The visitors will be able to visualize and experience first-hand how automation and digitization are transforming the way we work in several sectors, it said.

During the exhibition the visitors will get to witness many highlights, Future of Work exhibit in 3 sectors- Agriculture, Mobility and Healthcare, Metaverse, Reverse engineering and automated design solutions, drone technology, Ed-tech solutions leveraging AR/VR, industry 4.0 skills, vernacular learning-based tech solutions, virtual internship solutions, and assistive technology and tactile display for inclusion and live demo of assistive technological innovation, the official release added. (ANI)

