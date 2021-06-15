New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Noting that children's lives have been turned upside down by COVID-19, child rights NGO Save The Children said in G7 meet the world's most powerful countries have missed a vital opportunity to turn things around for the world's poorest children.

"The G7 Leaders Summit took place while the pandemic is still raging but you wouldn't know from the agreement that we are facing a series of interlocking emergencies," said Sudarshan Suchi, CEO of Save the Children in India.

He said the world's most powerful countries have missed a vital opportunity to turn things around for the world's poorest children in the G7 meet.

"Now, instead of a plan to get them all safely back to school, we have had an education announcement without enough money to back it up. Instead of a funded plan to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022, we got a dose-sharing deal that offers a billion jabs over the next year," he said.

There are still opportunities to make children, who are always the most vulnerable during crises, a priority, Sudarshan added.

"Ahead of the Global Education Summit in July, we urgently call on G7 leaders to make additional pledges at the summit and use their leadership role to encourage strong and ambitious pledges from other donors.

"As we look ahead to the G20 and COP26 in the autumn, the world's most powerful countries need to up their game. There is so much more to do to make 2021 a year of real change for children – and governments, civil society, corporates, communities and well-intentioned individuals can and must urgently do so much more," he said in a statement.

