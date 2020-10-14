Nagpur, Oct 14 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged off a special `Kisan Rail' from Nagpur carrying 205 tonnes of oranges to Delhi, a Central railway release said.

Nagpur is known for its oranges and the special train will halt in the `orange belt' of Katol, Narkhed, Pandhurna, Betul and Itarsi.

A website was also launched for orange farmers and traders for rake bookings.

The special Kisan train will have 12 VPU Rakes.

Gadkari said Kisan rail will be a boon for the orange and vegetable farmers in the region.

