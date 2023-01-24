New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated 18 National Highway projects with a total length of 550 km in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 6,800 crore in presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel and other ministers of Madhya Pradesh and MPs, MLAs, officers and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said the two-decade-old demand of the local people to construct a bridge on the Betwa has been fulfilled. He said this 665-meter-long bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The connectivity of Orchha, Jhansi, and Tikamgarh will improve with the construction of a 2-lane paved shoulder bridge and footpath, he added, said a press release on Monday.

The Minister said the construction of Powai, Orchha, Harpalpur, Kaithi Padhariya Kala, Patna Tamauli, Jasso, Nagaud and Sagar Link Road bypasses will reduce the traffic pressure in the city. Sagar Greenfield Link Road will reduce the distance from Bhopal to Kanpur by 21 km. From Mohari via Satai Ghat and Chowka to MP/UP, added the statement.

He said the 4-lane widening till the border will cut down the travel time drastically. Construction of flyovers in Sagar City, Chhatarpur City and Gadhakota will solve the problem of traffic jams, he added.

Gadkari said there will be easy connectivity to reach the tourist places of Madhya Pradesh - Orchha, Khajuraho, Panna, Chitrakoot, Tikamgarh, and Sanchi. He said with the construction of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor, the transportation of cement and minerals will be easier and the logistic cost will be reduced. The Minister said with the construction of this corridor, connectivity from Bhopal to Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi will be good, Construction of a 2-lane road with a paved shoulder from Tikamgarh to Orchha will make traffic safe.

Gadkari also announced the construction of a 4-lane greenfield road of 105 km length from Bamitha to Satna at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. With the construction of this road, tourism in Tikamgarh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, and Bandhavgarh National Park will get a boost. (ANI)

