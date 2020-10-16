New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 16 National Highways projects with a total length of 1,411 kilometres worth Rs 15,592 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The virtual event was presided over by Chief Minister of the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As per a statement, the total length of National Highways in Andhra Pradesh has now been increased by 64 per cent. Before May 2014, there were 4,193 kilometres and have been increased to 6860 kilometres.

"In line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a New India, development of world-class transport infrastructure has been prioritised through initiatives such as the Bharatmala Pariyojana, India's largest-ever infrastructure development programme. Many flagship corridors such as Delhi Mumbai Expressway and the Delhi Amritsar Katra Expressway, among many others, are being developed as a part of the initiative," Gadkari said on the occasion.

He said that works costing Rs 34,100 crore are under the Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage and targeted for completion by 2024, while works costing Rs 25,440 crore are under implementation.

"5,000 km of National Highways are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in Andhra Pradesh. In addition, 400 kilometres of Port Connectivity Roads will also be developed under the initiative. The Bharatmala Pariyojana was conceptualised through a scientific study of freight traffic movement between key origin-destination pairs to enable efficient freight and passenger movement and about 35,000 kilometres of National Highways are being developed as a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana in the country," the Union Minister added.

The 335-kilometre Anantpur-Amaravati Expressway is another project that is being developed as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The access control Expressway improving connectivity of the Capital Region, Coastal and Northern region of Andhra Pradesh has 16 packages and is being developed with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

"The Bangalore-Chennai Expressway with a length of 262 kilometres is also another such project that is being developed under this initiative. This access control Expressway, improving connectivity between Bangalore and Chennai, will have three packages with a total length of 85 kilometres and is being developed in the state with an investment of Rs 5,200 crore. The works have been sanctioned and construction is being initiated in another 16 projects of length 878 kilometres at an investment of Rs 7,585 crore including the construction of the Western Side Benz Circle Flyover in Vijayawada," Gadkari said.

He requested continued cooperation from the state for the implementation of other projects.

"The state government has extended its co-operation in sharing the land acquisition cost for the Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway. I request the State Government to continue this cooperation for the implementation of other projects too, and resolve the issues of the toll plazas and fast disbursement of compensation for land acquisition," he said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy thanked the Union Minister for giving consent to various proposals sent by the state.

"The state needs continued support of the Centre for ensuring enhanced progress of the people. Sanctions for approved projects during the first tenure of the NDA are still awaited," Reddy said, suggesting eight road lengths to be taken up on priority in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)