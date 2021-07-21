By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has appointed senior advocate Gagandeep Singh Wasu as a special public prosecutor for conducting the case on behalf of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before NIA special courts for Punjab (Mohali) and Haryana (Panchkula).

Wasu has been given charge of new responsibilities for the next three years.

Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate, Wasu, will represent the NIA as Special Public Prosecutor in addition to the NIA Special Court and High Court established by law in the territory of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Wasu has served the state of Haryana as its deputy advocate-general from August 2008 to December 2011. He was then promoted as an Additional Advocate-General, a position he held till November 2019. The advocate has been serving as an additional public prosecutor for Chandigarh since 2013.

The Home Ministry had issued the notification regarding the appointment of Wasu on July 12 and a Gazette Notification was issued on July 20 mentioning his appointment "with effect from the date of publication of this notification".

As per the order, Wasu will now handle all terrorism-related cases being investigated by the NIA in Punjab and Haryana.

The Ministry said it took the decision while exercising the power conferred by "sub-section (1) of section 15 of the NIA Act, 2008 (34 of 2008), read with sub-section (8) of section 24 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (2 of 1974) and in the supersession of the notification dated September 9, 2020". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)