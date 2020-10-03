Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday visited the Srikalahasti temple and offered prayers to Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Sri Jnana Prasoonaamba.

The minister was accompanied by his family members.

Vedic scholars at the temple blessed the union minister according to the temple protocol.

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar and Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudan Reddy were also present in the temple.

They also gifted Shekhawat kalamkari momentoes. (ANI)

