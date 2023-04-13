New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi Police Narcotics Squad busted a gambling racket in the national capital and arrested nine people in connection with the matter at Prachin Kuan near Park Jamroodpur.

The arrested persons were identified as Amir, Shiv Kumar, Shivam, Ganesh, Satrudhan, Anmol Yadav, Jai Prakash, Mohan, and Tarun.

The police recovered money worth Rs 14,500 and other materials from their possession.

According to DCP South Chandan Chaudhary, credible information was received by the Narcotics Squad that a person was organizing gambling at Prachin Kuan near Park Jamroodpur New Delhi.

"The information was further developed and local inquiry of the area was conducted. The team laid a trap at and around Prachin Kuan near Park Jamrood Pur, New Delhi, and on an instance of the secret informer a raid was conducted at the said location and 9 persons were found gambling. They were successfully apprehended by the police staff," the police said.

A case was registered under the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

